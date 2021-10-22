Two people seriously injured following explosion at house in UK

Two people have been seriously injured following an “explosion” at a terraced house in Hampshire, UK.

Fire crews, paramedics and police rushed to the property in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, at 1.55pm on Friday.

An air ambulance and South Central Ambulance Service’s (SCAS) Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) were also scrambled to the scene, while surrounding roads were closed to allow firefighters access.

A SCAS spokeswoman said: “We were called today at 13:55 to Nelson Avenue to reports of a building explosion.

“We have sent to the scene our Hazardous Area Response Team four ambulance officers, two ambulance crews and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance who have been working in partnership with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Service, Hampshire Police, power companies and local authorities.

“The ambulance teams have been assessing and treating two patients one male, one female, both adults, who are in a serious condition.

BREAKING: Two people, a man and a woman, have been taken to hospital in air ambulance following an explosion at a house in #Portsmouth. pic.twitter.com/lj9ohZS7cN — Tom Cotterill (@pn_tomcotterill) October 22, 2021

“Both patients have been treated at the scene by all our crews and taken by ambulance accompanied by the ambulance crew and air ambulance crew, to University Hospital Southampton.”

Local resident Paige Emery said the firefighters took about 20 minutes to put out the blaze.

She told the Portsmouth News: “I heard a proper loud bang it was so loud and powerful it shook my whole house.”

A Hampshire police spokesman said that road closures were in place.

He said: “We’re asking residents to please avoid the area at this time.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter: “Firefighters from Cosham, Portchester, Southsea, Havant and Emsworth are currently at the scene in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth.

“Please avoid the area to allow our crews to work.”