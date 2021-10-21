One-off payment to help 36 million French motorists hit by rising fuel prices

One-off payment to help 36 million French motorists hit by rising fuel prices
Petrol prices have soared (Francois Mori/AP)
Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 20:54
Associated Press Reporter

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that millions of lower and medium-income motorists will be given 100 euros (£84) in financial assistance to help them cope with rising fuel prices.

Mr Castex said on TF1 television that it was “an exceptional response to an exceptional situation”.

The one-off payment will help about 36 million people who earn less than 2,000 euros (£1,680) a month, including employees, self-employed workers, job seekers and retired people, Mr Castex said. The assistance will start being given in December.

The measure comes amid growing public discontent over a global energy crunch, coming just as many households are struggling to recover from the pandemic economic crisis.

A Parisian woman rides her bicycle in front of a fuel station (Francois Mori/AP)

The French government last month promised cash assistance of 100 euros for about 6 million low-income households to help pay their energy bills.

Mr Castex, who had previously announced the government’s decision to freeze natural gas prices, said that measure would last until the end of next year.

The issue is especially sensitive after the anti-government “yellow vest” movement which started in 2018 against a hike in fuel taxes — and was named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists are required to have in their cars.

It quickly turned into a general protest against economic injustice, leading to weekly, sometimes violent demonstrations.

The government’s move also comes ahead of France’s presidential election scheduled in April, where President Emmanuel Macron is expected to run for re-election.

More in this section

Haiti US Kidnapped Missionaries Haitian gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries
ODD Prisoner-Swallowed Ammo Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside prisoner
Italy Bernini Restored Dazzling chapel in Rome even brighter after restoration
fuelPlace: International
Capitol Breach Subpoenas

Steve Bannon found in contempt of Congress over Capitol attack probe

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

  • 12
  • 19
  • 21
  • 33
  • 44
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices