Nearly 100 women sworn in as judges in Egypt judicial body

Nearly 100 women sworn in as judges in Egypt judicial body
New judges attend a swearing-in ceremony before Egypt’s State Council, in Cairo (Tarek Wajeh/AP)
Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 16:10
Samy Magdy, Associated Press

Nearly 100 women on Tuesday became the first female judges to join Egypt’s State Council, one of the country’s main judicial bodies.

The 98 women were sworn in before the council’s chief judge, Mohammed Hossam el-Din, in a celebratory event in Cairo.

The swearing-in came months after President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi asked for women to join the State Council and the Public Prosecution, the two judicial bodies that until recently were exclusively male.

Mr Hossam el-Din welcomed the new judges, saying, “They are an important addition to the State Council.”

New judges take a photo after a swearing-in ceremony before Egypt’s State Council, in Cairo (Tarek Wajeh/AP)

Some of the judges said they were happy that the dreams of earlier generations of women had finally come true.

“This is a memorable day. It is a dream for us and for past generations as well,” said Radwa Helmy, one of the newly sworn-in justices. “Being a woman in one of the chief judiciary institutions in Egypt and the Arab world was a dream.”

Mr El-Sissi’s decision in March was applauded by many women’s rights activists. Egypt’s National Council for Women said at the time that the move represented a political will to further empower women.

Established in 1946, the State Council is an independent judicial body that mainly handles administrative disputes, disciplinary cases and appeals. It also reviews draft laws, decisions and contracts to which the government or a government-run body is a party.

The council had repeatedly rejected women applicants. In recent years, many women challenged council decisions, arguing that they were discriminated against.

More in this section

David Henderson court case Pilot organised flight that killed striker Emiliano Sala for ‘financial interest’
Israel Ancient Sword Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
Taliban Resurgence in Afghanistan 50 days of the Taliban: Interpreters and LGBT citizens hiding for their lives
judgesPlace: International
India Floods

At least 22 killed as heavy rains trigger floods in northern India

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 21
  • 24
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices