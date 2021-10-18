Czech president unable to carry out duties because of health issues

Czech president unable to carry out duties because of health issues
Czech Republic’s President Milos Zeman is admitted to the Military hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday (Petr David Josek/AP)
Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 16:53
Associated Press Reporter

Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said.

The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Mr Zeman is being treated says the president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain”.

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Mr Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on October 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.

The hospital previously said Mr Zeman was in an intensive care unit in stable condition, but further details about his health were unknown.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Italy Italy’s president condemns violence over coronavirus workplace rules
Conservative Party Conference No Covid rules broken in Johnsons’ Christmas arrangements, No 10 insists
Germany Politics Pro-business party approves coalition talks in Germany
PoliticsPlace: International
Czech president unable to carry out duties because of health issues

Astronomers see white dwarf ‘switch on and off’ for the first time

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 21
  • 24
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices