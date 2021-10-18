Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies aged 84

Colin Powell, the former US Joint Chiefs chairman and US secretary of state, has died from Covid-19 complications at the age of 84, his family has said.

Posting on Facebook, his's family said: "General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19."

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," they said

In the post, his family noted that he was full vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment," they added.

Born April 5, 1937, in Harlem, New York Powell was a veteran of the war in Vietnam where he served two tours of duty, from 1962 to 1963 and again in 1968 to 69 where he was involved in the investigation of the My Lai massacre.

Later he would become national security adviser to then-president Ronald Regan during the end of his term in office.

He was the first African American to hold this position and went on to become the youngest and first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under the presidency of both George HW Bush and Bill Clinton from 1989-93.

In 2001, Powell was sworn in as George W Bushes' secretary of state, becoming the first Black man to hold the key position, and was a key figure in the build-up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

"I think it shows to the world what is possible in this country," Powell said of his history-making nomination during his Senate confirmation hearing.

"It shows to the world that: Follow our model, and over a period of time from our beginning if you believe in the values that espouse, you can see things as miraculous as me sitting before you to receive your approval."

His reputation also suffered a painful setback when, in 2003, Powell went before the UN Security Council and made the case for the war against Iraq.

He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction.

Iraq’s claims that it had not represented “a web of lies”, he told the world body.

However, since 2008, he has endorsed Democrats for the presidency, twice backing Barack Obama, and then Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Vivian (Johnson) Powell, whom he married in 1962, as well as three children.