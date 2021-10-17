Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection treatment

Bill Clinton (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 16:10
Haven Daley, Associated Press

Bill Clinton has been released from hospital after being treated for an infection.

The former president was released around from the University of California Irvine Medical Centre.

The 75-year-old was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to Covid-19, officials said.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena had said Mr Clinton would remain in hospital for one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics, but all health indicators were “trending in the right direction”.

An aide to the former president said Mr Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

