Eight dead as downpours trigger landslides across southern Indian state

Eight dead as downpours trigger landslides across southern Indian state
Heavy rain triggered landslides in Kottayam district, southern Kerala (Indian Navy/AP)
Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 09:05
Associated Press

At least eight people have died and a dozen are feared missing after a day of torrential rain in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Rescue operations are continuing on Sunday after downpours lashed the state the day before, triggering flash floods and landslides.

The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army have deployed teams to help with rescue efforts in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where a dozen people are still feared missing.

Dark rain clouds gathered over Kochi, Kerala state, before the downpours began on Saturday (R S Iyer/AP)

On Saturday, when the heavy rain began, television reports showed people wading through chest-deep waters to rescue passengers from a bus that was nearly submerged by the torrents flooding the roads.

Officials said the intense rainfall has subsided, but they fear the death toll could rise as relief and rescue operations continue.

Home minister Amit Shah said the federal government is monitoring the situation in Kerala and will provide all possible support to the state.

In 2018, Kerala suffered catastrophic floods when heavy downpours amid the monsoon season killed 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

More in this section

Russia Space Station Russian filmmakers head for Earth from space station
Turkey Germany Angela Merkel holds farewell talks with Turkey’s long-serving leader
Indonesia Earthquake At least three killed as earthquake strikes Indonesian island of Bali
FloodsPlace: International
Robert Durst Murder Trial

Killer Robert Durst on ventilator with Covid days after being sentenced to life

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 21
  • 24
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices