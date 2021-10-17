Russian filmmakers head for Earth from space station

Russian filmmakers head for Earth from space station
Actress Yulia Peresild, left, film director Klim Shipenko, centre, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov aboard the ISS earlier this month (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)
Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 03:50
AP Reporters

A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers separated from the International Space Station and was headed back to Earth on Sunday.

The separation took place on schedule in the early hours of Sunday morning BST, with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard for a descent of about three-and-a-half hours.

Actress Peresild and film director Shipenko rocketed to the space station on October 5 for a 12-day stint to film segments of a movie titled Challenge, in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit.

Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim Shipenko, right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov before their trip to the ISS (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

Novitskiy, who spent more than six months aboard the space station, plays the ailing cosmonaut in the movie.

The space capsule is to land in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Seven astronauts remain aboard the space station: Russia’s Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; Americans Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency; and Japan’s Aki Hoshide.

More in this section

Indonesia Earthquake At least three killed as earthquake strikes Indonesian island of Bali
Sudan Protesters in Sudan demand dissolution of military-civilian government
Bangladesh Communal Tension Protesters on streets of Bangladesh over image seen as insult to Islam
SpaceDigitalPlace: International
Turkey Germany

Angela Merkel holds farewell talks with Turkey’s long-serving leader

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 21
  • 24
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices