Clinton ‘doing fine’ and expected to be discharged from hospital soon

Clinton ‘doing fine’ and expected to be discharged from hospital soon
Former first lady and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, middle, exits the University of California Irvine Medical Centre in Orange (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 09:01
Associated Press Reporter

Bill Clinton is “doing fine” and will be released soon from a Southern California hospital where he is being treated for an infection, President Joe Biden said.

Mr Biden said on Friday during remarks at the University of Connecticut that he had spoken to Mr Clinton and the former president “sends his best”.

“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Mr Biden said.

Bill Clinton has been treated in hospital (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP)

“He’s not in any serious condition. He is getting out shortly, as I understand it. Whether that’s tomorrow or the next day, I don’t know.”

Mr Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, south-east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to Covid-19, his spokesman said.

An aide to the former president said Mr Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he was on the mend.

More in this section

Afghanistan IS claims responsibility after 47 killed in Afghan mosque attack
Sir David Amess death Fatal stabbing of David Amess declared terrorist incident
China Space China’s Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docks for six-month mission
ClintonPlace: International
Clinton ‘doing fine’ and expected to be discharged from hospital soon

UN official: Taliban to announce secondary school for girls

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 39
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices