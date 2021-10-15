Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court is being asked to rule on the Texas abortion law (Scott Applewhite/AP)
Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 17:27
Associated Press Reporter

The Biden administration is to turn to the US Supreme Court in an attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September.

The move by the Justice Department comes after an appeals court on Thursday night left in place the law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

That is before some women know they are pregnant.

A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion at Louisiana clinic (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse the court’s decision.

The Texas law is the nation’s biggest curb on abortion in nearly 50 years. Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the law to take effect but did so without ruling on whether it is constitutional.

