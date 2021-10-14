China warns against ‘manipulation’ of WHO coronavirus probe

China’s foreign ministry has warned against what it called possible “political manipulation” of a renewed probe by the World Health Organisation (WHO) into the origins of Covid-19, while saying it would support the international body’s efforts.

The WHO has released a proposed list of 25 experts to advise it on next steps in the search for the origins of the virus after its earlier efforts were attacked for going too easy on China, where the first human cases were detected in late 2019.