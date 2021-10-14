China warns against ‘manipulation’ of WHO coronavirus probe

China warns against ‘manipulation’ of WHO coronavirus probe
Workers in protective clothes direct members of the WHO team on their arrival in Wuhan (AP)
Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 14:19
Associated Press Reporter

China’s foreign ministry has warned against what it called possible “political manipulation” of a renewed probe by the World Health Organisation (WHO) into the origins of Covid-19, while saying it would support the international body’s efforts.

The WHO has released a proposed list of 25 experts to advise it on next steps in the search for the origins of the virus after its earlier efforts were attacked for going too easy on China, where the first human cases were detected in late 2019.

Beijing was accused of withholding raw data on early cases during a visit by a WHO team in February and has since resisted calls for further investigation, saying the US and others were politicising the matter.

A foreign ministry spokesperson said China would “continue to support and participate in global scientific tracing and firmly oppose any forms of political manipulation”.

“We hope that all parties concerned, including the WHO secretariat and the advisory group, will effectively uphold an objective and responsible scientific attitude,” Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing.

The experts proposed by the UN health agency include some who were on the original team that went to Chinese city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of Covid-19.

The findings of the original WHO-led team were inconclusive, and the experts released a report concluding it was “extremely unlikely” that coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab, prompting criticism from outside scientists that the theory had not been properly vetted.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus later acknowledged it had been “premature” to dismiss the lab theory.

Beijing has repeatedly questioned whether the virus did indeed originate in China, and has called for investigations into US military laboratories without providing any solid evidence.

More in this section

Spectator who caused Tour de France crash to go on trial Spectator who caused Tour de France crash to go on trial
Apartment block fire leaves 46 dead and dozens injured in Taiwan Apartment block fire leaves 46 dead and dozens injured in Taiwan
Spain Volcano Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes La Palma
CoronavirusChinaPlace: International
Sarah Everard death

Police commissioner urged to resign by local panel over Sarah Everard comments

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 39
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices