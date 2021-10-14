‘Less than five minutes of bad news on social media can lower mood’

‘Less than five minutes of bad news on social media can lower mood’

A University of Essex study suggests that less than five minutes of scrolling through social media posts of bad news about Covid-19 is enough to lower a person’s mood (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 12:31
Sam Russell, PA

Less than five minutes of scrolling through social media posts of bad news about Covid-19 is enough to lower a person’s mood, research suggests.

Participants were randomly assigned to spend a few minutes reading bad news relating to coronavirus on Twitter or watching a YouTube video of someone commenting about it.

In both studies, participants reported lower wellbeing compared with a control group who had not been exposed to any Covid-19 news.

Consumption of two to four minutes’ of news related to Covid led to “immediate and significant reductions in positive effect”, according to the study from the University of Essex.

Their research indicated that news about acts of kindness during the pandemic did not have the same negative impact, “suggesting that not all social media exposure is detrimental for wellbeing”.

Dr Kathryn Buchanan, of Essex University’s Department of Psychology, said: “If even a mere few minutes of exposure to bad Covid-related news can result in immediate reductions to wellbeing, then extended and repeated exposure may over time add up to significant mental health consequences.

“Our findings suggest the importance of being mindful of one’s own news consumption, especially on social media.”

– The research is published in the journal PLOS One.

Read More

Clíona Saidléar: Case of teen who raped niece should be a wake-up call on access to porn

More in this section

Spain Volcano Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes La Palma
Lebanon Protests Armed clashes erupt in Beirut during protest against judge in blast inquiry
Suspect in Norway bow-and-arrow killings had been flagged over radicalisation Suspect in Norway bow-and-arrow killings had been flagged over radicalisation
NewsPlace: UKPlace: East Anglia
‘Less than five minutes of bad news on social media can lower mood’

Apartment block fire leaves 46 dead and dozens injured in Taiwan

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 39
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices