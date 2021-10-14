Danish man held after five killed in bow-and-arrow attack in Norway

Police walk at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 08:32
Jan M Olsen, Associated Press

A 37-year-old Danish man is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town that killed five people and wounded two others, police said.

The man, who was not further identified, has confessed to the attack in Kongsberg, south west of the capital Oslo, prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Matthiassen said, adding that he was questioned overnight.

Several of the victims were in a supermarket, police said.

The man, who lives in Kongsberg, is known to police and has a medical history, Ms Svane Matthiassen told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

An arrow in a wall after the attack in Kongsberg (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB/AP)

Norwegian news agency NTB cited police as saying the suspect also used other weapons.

There was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant in connection with the arrest, police said, but gave no details.

Both the wounded victims are in intensive care. They include an off-duty police officer who was inside the store.

The suspect is being held on preliminary charges which is a step short of formal charges. Police believe he acted alone.

Officers were alerted to the attack at around 6.15pm on Wednesday and arrested the suspect about 30 minutes later.

The community of 26,000 inhabitants is about 40 miles south west of Oslo.

Police Chief Oeyvind Aas (Terje Pedersen/NTB/AP)

Police spokesman Oeyvind Aas said: “We will return to a more detailed description of the course of events when we have a better overview of what happened.

“It goes without saying that this is a very serious and extensive situation, and it naturally affects Kongsberg and those who live here.”

Prime minister-designate Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is expected to take office later on Thursday, called the attack “horrific”.

“This is unreal. But the reality is that five people have been killed, many are injured and many are in shock,” Mr Gahr Stoere told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked and saddened by the tragic news coming from Norway”.

Town officials said the main church is open to anyone in need of support.

