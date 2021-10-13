Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop ‘stabbed to death’ aged 25

Agnes Tirop, right, competes in the women’s 5,000m final at the Olympics in Tokyo (Petr David Josek/AP)
Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 14:15
Gerald Imray, Associated Press

Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, has been found dead at her home after allegedly being stabbed by her husband.

Athletics Kenya said it was still working to uncover details of the incident but it had been informed of Tirop’s death at the age of 25.

The track federation said she was allegedly killed by her husband.

“Kenya has lost a jewel,” a federation spokesman said.

Agnes Tirop smiles after winning the women’s 1500m race at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stockholm (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP, File)

Tirop won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000m at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships and finished fourth in the 5,000m at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10km road race.

Her career took off when she won the world cross-country title in 2015 at the age of 19 to become the second youngest champion ever.

Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners.

Kenyan media reported she was found with stab wounds in her abdomen.

