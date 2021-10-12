Two-headed baby turtle thrives at animal refuge

Two-headed baby turtle thrives at animal refuge
A two-headed diamondback terrapin is weighed at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Centre in Barnstable, Massachusetts (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times via AP)
Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 20:52
Associated Press Reporter

A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking – with all six of its legs – at a wildlife centre in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago.

The turtle, which is a threatened species in the US state, is feeding well on blood worms and food pellets, staff at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Centre said.

The two heads operate independently, coming up for air at different times, and inside its shell are two gastrointestinal systems to feed both sides of its body.

The turtle originally came from a nest in West Barnstable that researchers determined was in a hazardous location and needed to be moved.

After hatching, turtles in these so-called “head start” nests are sent to different care centres to be monitored before their release in the spring, The Cape Cod Times reported.

Center veterinarian Pria Patel and other staff will continue to monitor the turtle in the coming weeks.

They are hoping to perform a CT scan to learn more about its circulatory system.

More in this section

Missing Traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, says coroner
EU pledges money to Afghanistan as G20 demands humanitarian access EU pledges money to Afghanistan as G20 demands humanitarian access
France Migration France Train Deaths Three killed as train hits ‘migrants sleeping on tracks’ in France
turtleDigitalPlace: International
France Obit Germain

Hubert Germain, French Resistance fighter, dies aged 101

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 9, 2021

  • 5
  • 13
  • 18
  • 25
  • 34
  • 38
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices