Tunisia’s new government includes record number of women

Tunisia’s new government includes record number of women
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied talks to newly named prime minister Najla Bouden Ramadhane (Slim Abid/AP)
Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 13:03
Associated Press Reporter

Tunisia got a new government after more than two months without one, with the prime minister naming her Cabinet, including a record number of women.

The ministerial appointments announced by prime minister Najla Bouden filled a vacuum that had persisted since President Kais Saied abruptly dismissed his former cabinet and suspended parliament 11 weeks ago, concentrating all executive powers.

His critics and constitutional lawyers have likened his actions to a coup.

Tunisians demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis on Sunday (Hassene Dridi/AP)

Mr Bouden, named September 29 by Mr Saied as Tunisia’s first female prime minister, said during the swearing-in ceremony of her new ministers that their main priority would be fighting corruption.

The new cabinet has an unprecedented 10 women, including the prime minister.

They include Leila Jaffel, new at the Ministry of Justice, and Sihem Boughdiri Nemseya, reappointed as finance minister.

Tunisia’s prime minister Najla Bouden Ramadhane (Slim Abid/AP)

Mr Saied had previously promised a new government for July.

But he then partially suspended the constitution on September 22 and gave himself the power to rule by decree.

He has argued that pandemic-hit Tunisia is in crisis and that the measures are temporary.

Protests for and against Mr Saied have attracted thousands of people in recent weeks.

More in this section

Austria Government Austria’s new chancellor takes the reins of power
Italy Energy Murano Glass Italy’s artisan glassblowers feel heat as gas prices soar
Afghanistan girls’ football squad ‘will be relocated to UK shortly’ Afghanistan girls’ football squad ‘will be relocated to UK shortly’
PoliticsPlace: International
Lebanon Fire

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Lebanese oil storage facility

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 9, 2021

  • 5
  • 13
  • 18
  • 25
  • 34
  • 38
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices