Donald Trump to invoke executive privilege in January 6 investigation

Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of former aides, according to a letter on behalf of the ex-president.

The letter went to at least some witnesses who were subpoenaed by the House committee and it makes clear Mr Trump plans to invoke privileges meant to protect presidential communications from being shared with Congress. The substance of the letter from a lawyer for Mr Trump was described to The Associated Press on Thursday by a person familiar with the letter who spoke on condition of anonymity.