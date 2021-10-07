Spanish volcano eruption shuts La Palma airport again

Spanish volcano eruption shuts La Palma airport again
Smoke rises on the horizon as lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain (Daniel Roca/AP)
Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 11:53
Associated Press Reporter

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma has shut down again due to ashfall from a volcano that has been erupting for almost three weeks.

Scientists said the course of the eruption was unpredictable.

It settled down in recent days, but the volcano in the Canary Islands continues to spew lava, and 16 earthquakes of up to magnitude 3.5 shook the area over the previous 24 hours, the National Geographic Institute said.

The lava has forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and destroyed more than 600 houses.

Smoke rises on the horizon from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain (Daniel Roca/AP)

The ash cloud temporarily closed La Palma airport last month.

Officials said the molten rock from the crater is now flowing down a so-called lava tube beneath earlier, hardened lava, straight into the sea.

That has eased fears it could spread wider and cause more destruction.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences, which sent a team to La Palma, said the lava flow is 6,300 metres long, more than 1,000 metres wide at its broadest point, and up to 25 metres thick.

The centre’s volcano researcher, Thomas Walter, said the situation is still tense and unpredictable.

“It is still too early to say… how this eruption will develop,” he said in a statement.

Prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties from the eruption, and most of the island of around 85,000 people is unaffected.

The volcanic Canary Islands lie off the north-west coast of Africa.

More in this section

Germany Nazi Trial 100-year-old former Nazi camp guard goes on trial in Germany
Endangered plants among items seized in Hong Kong’s largest smuggling bust Endangered plants among items seized in Hong Kong’s largest smuggling bust
Former SS camp guard, aged 100, to start trial for Nazi crimes in Germany Former SS camp guard, aged 100, to start trial for Nazi crimes in Germany
VolcanoPlace: International
Pakistan Earthquake

23 killed as earthquake flattens mine and housing in Pakistan mountains

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 31
  • 35
  • 45
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices