12 dead in India after bus swerves to avoid stray cattle

12 dead in India after bus swerves to avoid stray cattle
People stand near the wreckage of a bus that collided with a truck in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Thursday, Oct.7, 2021. Nearly a dozen people were killed and several suffered critical injuries. (AP Photo)
Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 08:43
Associated Press reporters

Twelve people have been killed in northern India after the bus they were on swerved off the road and hit a truck, police said.

The driver veered off track to avoid hitting stray cattle on the road, authorities said.

The accident occurred in Barabanki district, about 25 miles south west of Lucknow city.

A crane is used to remove the wreckage (AP)

Another 32 people were injured out of the 60 passengers onboard.

There are fears the number of dead could increase as several passengers suffered critical injuries, Senior Police Officer Yamuna Prasad said. They are being treated in hospital.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.

More in this section

Pakistan Earthquake 20 killed as earthquake flattens mine and housing in Pakistan mountains
Man charged with murder after police use ankle tag to find missing wife’s body Man charged with murder after police use ankle tag to find missing wife’s body
Abortion Texas Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
busPlace: International
12 dead in India after bus swerves to avoid stray cattle

Climate change set to worsen resource degradation, conflict, report says

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 31
  • 35
  • 45
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices