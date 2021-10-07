Man charged with murder after police use ankle tag to find missing wife’s body

A US man on probation who had to wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his movements has been arrested over the fatal beating of his wife with an axe after police used data from the tag to find her body in a forest.

Armando Zamora, 35, was charged with murder after being arrested and jailed on Sunday on suspicion of killing Erica Zamora, 39, after her body was found in Gila National Forest, New Mexico State Police said.