Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Sussex Police said a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested following the alleged incident at a Brighton venue in the early hours of Wednesday morning
Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 22:27
PA Reporter

A Brighton and Hove Albion footballer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was allegedly attacked in the Sussex town.

Sussex Police said a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested following the alleged incident at a Brighton venue in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Premier League club later confirmed a player was involved in the investigation.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday.

“A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time.”

The woman is receiving specialist support from officers, the spokesperson added.

A Brighton and Hove Albion spokesperson said: “Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”

More in this section

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit Prince Andrew’s legal team to receive document they believe will end civil lawsuit
Texas School Shooting Teenager suspected in Texas school shooting in custody
Nato expels eight ‘undeclared’ Russian intelligence officers Nato expels eight ‘undeclared’ Russian intelligence officers
BrightonPlace: UKPlace: South East
Biden Debt

White House says Biden and Xi expected to meet virtually

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 31
  • 35
  • 45
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices