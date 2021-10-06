Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

Police were responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school in Texas, according to a school district news release.

Timberview High School was on lockdown on Wednesday morning, Mansfield Independent School District said.

The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers had responded to a shooting at the school, but said she could not confirm whether there were any injuries.

The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

The district said that students and staff were locked in classrooms or offices.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

The report comes days after a shooting at a Houston charter school in which an administrator was injured.

Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May 2018 when a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.