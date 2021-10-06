Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

Timberview High School was on lockdown on Wednesday morning, Mansfield Independent School District said
The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 17:26
Associated Press Reporter

Police were responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school in Texas, according to a school district news release.

Timberview High School was on lockdown on Wednesday morning, Mansfield Independent School District said.

The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers had responded to a shooting at the school, but said she could not confirm whether there were any injuries.

The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

The district said that students and staff were locked in classrooms or offices.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

The report comes days after a shooting at a Houston charter school in which an administrator was injured.

Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May 2018 when a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

