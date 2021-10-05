California oil pipeline confirmed as split and was ‘apparently dragged’

California oil pipeline confirmed as split and was ‘apparently dragged’
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Huntington Beach (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)
Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 22:01
Brian Melley, Associated Press

Authorities say the pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons oil into the water off Southern California was split open and apparently dragged along the ocean floor.

Coast Guard Capt Rebecca Ore said that divers determined about 4,000 feet of the pipeline was “laterally displaced” by about 105 feet. She did not say what might have caused the displacement.

Floating barriers try to stop further oil damage in Huntington Beach (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)

Officials said on Monday that they were considering whether a ship’s anchor might have caused the oil spill that has fouled beaches in Orange County.

There was no confirmation on Tuesday that the leak was caused by an anchor.

The pipeline had a 13-inch gash in it, Ms Ore said

