Vigil held in Eastbourne for murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

A vigil is being held in Eastbourne, the seaside town where the man suspected of murdering school teacher Sabina Nessa was arrested last month.

As the sun set on the golden dome of the pier stretching out to sea, around 200 people gathered to pay tribute and protest the “crisis” of violence against women.

The 28-year-old teacher had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was fatally attacked.

People at a vigil for Sabina Nessa at Eastbourne Pier (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The journey should have taken just five minutes, but instead she was killed in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London.

Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

Tuesday’s vigil comes amid continuing public outrage and debate over women’s safety and policing.

Speaking to those gathered on the seafront on Tuesday evening, one woman who gave her name as Natasha said: “Sabina Nessa should still be alive.

“She was loved and she will be deeply missed.”

People at a vigil for Sabina Nessa at Eastbourne Pier (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Many of those attending held pictures of Ms Nessa, while others carried signs calling out male violence or remembering Sarah Everard.

Natasha continued: “Women are frightened for their lives.

“We are having to consider the risk of going out alone past 6pm and potentially getting, attacked, raped or murdered and the advice to flag down busses does not make us feel safe.

“This is a crisis. We need to make the safety of women and girls a priority.”

Koci Selamaj was arrested in the East Sussex town in the early hours of September 26.

A light-coloured Nissan Micra was seized in a leafy residential street about half-a-mile away.

Selamaj, 36, from Eastbourne, has indicated that he will deny the charge of murder.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing on December 16.