UK officials hold talks with senior members of the Taliban in Afghanistan

The Taliban has been in control in Afghanistan since the fall of the western-backed government in August. Picture: Alastair Grant/PA

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 13:08
Geraldine Scott, PA Political Correspondent

UK officials have held talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan in part to prevent the country from becoming “an incubator for terrorism”.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Simon Gass, the Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghan Transition, and Charge d’Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha Dr Martin Longden travelled to the country and met with senior members of the organisation.

A Government spokesperson said: “Sir Simon and Dr Longden discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country.

“They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls.

“The Government continues to do all it can to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave and is committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan.”

The Taliban has been in control in Afghanistan since the fall of the western-backed government in August.

