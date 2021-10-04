Captain Kirk to boldly go into space at age 90

At the age of 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space when he basts off on October 12
At the age of 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. Picture: AP Photo/Steven Senne, file

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 16:00
Greg Murphy

Star Trek's Captain Kirk will be blasting into space this month, albeit not quite aboard the USS Enterprise, boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone before.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space travel company, announced that William Shatner will blast off from launch Site One in West Texas on October 12.

At the age of 90, Mr Shatner will become the oldest person in space and will join Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers, and crewmates Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries onboard New Shepard NS-18.

Mr Shatner originated the role of Captain James T Kirk in 1966 Star Trek: The Original Series.

The show spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of them, one of which he directed. 

He has long wanted to travel to space and will become the oldest person to have flown to space.

 

"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said.

The NS-18 flight follows Blue Origin’s successful first human mission on July 20 which included Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and Blue Origin’s first customer, Oliver Daemen. 

Mr Daemen and Ms Funk set the record for the youngest and the oldest people to fly into space respectively. Mr Shatner will break the latter record by six years.

The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles.

“I’m so proud and humbled to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I’m excited to continue writing Blue’s human spaceflight history,” said Audrey Powers. 

"As an engineer and lawyer with more than two decades of experience in the aerospace industry, I have great confidence in our New Shepard team and the vehicle we’ve developed.”

