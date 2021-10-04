China flies record 52 planes towards self-ruled Taiwan in show of force

The Taiwanese air force scrambled jets and monitored the movement of the Chinese warplanes on its air defence system
China flies record 52 planes towards self-ruled Taiwan in show of force

A Chinese J-16 fighter jet. Picture: Taiwan Ministry of Defence via AP

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 14:52
Associated Press Reporter

China has flown 52 fighter planes towards Taiwan in the largest show of force on record.

It continues the three days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island.

The sortie included 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, among other aircraft, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence.

The Taiwanese air force scrambled jets and monitored the movement of the Chinese warplanes on its air defence system.

Starting last Friday, on China’s National Day, the People’s Liberation Army sent 38 warplanes into the area and 39 aircraft on Saturday, previously the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020.

China sent an additional 16 planes on Sunday.

The number of flights into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone had prompted a statement from US State Department spokesperson Ned Price over the weekend, who warned that China’s military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.

Read More

Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

More in this section

Russia New Missile Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine
Spain Volcano Lava from La Palma volcano surges after crater collapses
Sweden Artist-Lars Vilks Threatened Swedish artist killed in road accident
TaiwanPlace: International
Netherlands Climate Protests

Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 37
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices