Eight passengers die as private plane crashes into empty building in Milan

The small private plane crashed into an empty building in northern Italy
Metallic pieces lie on the site of a plane crash, in San Donato Milanese suburb of Milan, Italy, Sunday. Picture: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 15:43
Reuters

A small private plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan, northern Italy, on Sunday, killing all eight people onboard, police said.

The plane, which took off from Milan's Linate city airport, was headed for the island of Sardinia, officials said.

Firefighters work on the site of a plane crash, in San Donato Milanese suburb of Milan, Italy. Picture: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse

The crash occurred just outside a suburban metro station.

People in the area could hear a blast when the plane collided with the two-story building, which was empty at the time as it was being renovated.

Firefighters work on the site of a plane crash, in San Donato Milanese suburb of Milan, Italy. Picture: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse

Flames and smoke shot in the air and several vehicles parked along the street caught fire, witnesses said, but no other casualties were reported.

