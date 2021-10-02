Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte announces retirement from politics

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte announces retirement from politics
Rodrigo Duterte (British Embassy Manila/PA)
Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 09:15
Associated Press reporters

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is backing out of an announced plan to run for vice president in next year’s elections and will retire from politics after his term ends.

He announced the surprise decision on Saturday after accompanying his former long-time aide, senator Bong Go, who filed his own candidacy for the vice presidency at a Commission on Elections centre.

Philippine presidents are limited by the constitution to a single six-year term and opponents had said they would question the legality of Mr Duterte’s vice presidential run before the Supreme Court.

He took office in 2016 and launched a crackdown on illegal drugs that left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead and alarmed Western governments and human rights groups.

The International Criminal Court is investigating the killings.

More in this section

Lorry driver shortage Military drivers mobilised to deliver fuel to UK petrol stations
Dubai Expo 2020 Bosses of Dubai Expo 2020 admit five workers died during construction
Congress Budget Joe Biden visits Capitol in bid to thrash out deal on infrastructure bill
dutertePlace: International
Virus Outbreak New York

US hits 700,000 Covid deaths but cases begin to fall

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 27
  • 33
  • 37
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices