UK police chief apologises for women 'need to be streetwise' comment after Sarah Everard's false arrest 

Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer, falsely arrested the 33-year-old in order to kidnap her before raping and murdering her.
Wayne Couzens (right) and Sarah Everard beside a vehicle outside Poynders Court on Poynders Road, Clapham, south London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 19:47
William Janes, PA

A UK police boss who said women “need to be streetwise” about arrests in the wake of the Sarah Everard case has apologised for his remarks.

Speaking to BBC Radio York on Friday, North Yorkshire police, fire and crime commissioner Philip Allott said Ms Everard “never should have submitted” to the arrest, prompting wide criticism.

He said: “So women, first of all, need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can’t be arrested.

“She should never have been arrested and submitted to that.”

Lucy Arnold, from campaign group Reclaim The Streets, branded his statement “horrifically offensive”.

But Mr Allott has since issued an apology for his remarks.

He said on Twitter: “I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for my comments on BBC Radio York earlier today, which I realise have been insensitive and wish to retract them in full.”

In a now-deleted tweet, he also said: “Nobody is blaming the victim.

“What I am saying is that we need to inform women far better of their rights, something I intend to action here in North Yorkshire ASAP.”

But some commenters are calling on him to resign.

