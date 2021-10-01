American man who refused to wear a mask arrested for restaurant stabbing

American man who refused to wear a mask arrested for restaurant stabbing
Fri, 01 Oct, 2021
Associated Press reporters

Police in the US have arrested a man in Texas who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocket knife after being told he needed to wear a mask.

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack In The Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr shortly after the stabbing occurred but he was not taken into custody until this week, police said.

At the time, police said Schulz refused to follow the restaurant’s policy requiring him to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Police said he then attacked the manager.

The manager had three stab wounds in the arm and upper torso, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Schulz was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

