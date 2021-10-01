At least nine dead after fire breaks out in Romanian hospital

At least nine dead after fire breaks out in Romanian hospital
Firefighters put out a blaze at the Covid-19 ICU section of the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania (Romanian Emergency Situations Inspectorate via AP)
Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 13:17
Stephen McGrath Associated Press

At least nine people have died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Romania’s port city of Constanta.

All other patients had been evacuated from Constanta’s Hospital for Infectious Diseases and the fire had been extinguished by mid-morning on Friday, Romania’s emergency situations inspectorate said.

The health ministry said that 113 patients were in the medical unit of the hospital, 10 of whom were intensive care unit patients.

All the victims were in the intensive care unit of Constanta’s Hospital for Infectious Diseases, said Constantin Amarandei, head of the city’s emergency inspectorate. Only one patient from the ICU survived.

Romania, a European Union country of 19 million, has had two other deadly hospital fires within the past year, which has raised concerns about the country’s ageing hospital infrastructure.

Last November, 10 people died after a fire tore through an intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients in the northern town of Piatra Neamt.

Another blaze in January engulfed a ward at Bucharest’s Matei Bals hospital, killing five people.

President Klaus Iohannis said that the Romanian state “has failed in its fundamental mission to protect its citizens”.

“I am horrified by the tragedy that took place this morning at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta,” he said. “It is a terrible new drama that confirms the deficient infrastructure of the Romanian health system.”

President Iohannis said that Romania’s “outdated” health care system has been put under an “unimaginable pressure” by the pandemic.

Romania’s hospitals are struggling due to a rapid surge of Covid-19 infections, which is stretching the country’s hospitals to maximum capacity.

More in this section

US white supremacist given life sentence for fatal synagogue attack
Energy shortages Blow to customers as Electric Ireland raises gas and electricity prices
Virus Outbreak Somalia Somalia opens its first public oxygen plant amid pandemic struggles
firePlace: International
Koreas Tensions

North Korea says it has fired another anti-aircraft missile

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 27
  • 33
  • 37
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices