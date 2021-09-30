Ethiopia expels UN officials amid pressure over Tigray blockade

Ethiopia said it was kicking out seven United Nations officials who it accused of “meddling” in the country’s internal affairs, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of its Tigray region.

The expulsions are the most dramatic move yet by Ethiopia’s government to restrict humanitarian access to the region of six million people after nearly a year of war.

The UN has been increasingly outspoken as the flow of medical supplies, food and fuel has been brought to a near-halt for weeks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” by the announcement and expressed “full confidence” in UN staff, saying they were guided by impartiality and neutrality.

In a statement, Mr Guterres said the UN was engaging with Ethiopia’s government “in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed to continue their important work”.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, said he is "deeply concerned" at the expulsion of the UN officials adding that he fully endorses Mr Guterres' statement.

"UN provides vital humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia. Ireland will continue to work to help those in need, including those affected by conflict in Tigray," Mr Coveney said on Twitter.

Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian workers of supporting the Tigray forces who have been fighting its soldiers and allied forces since November. Aid workers have denied this.

Thousands of people have died in the conflict marked by gang rapes, mass expulsions and the destruction of health centres, with witnesses often blaming Ethiopian soldiers and those of neighbouring Eritrea.

A statement from Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said the officials must leave Ethiopia within 72 hours.

They people expelled include five people with the UN humanitarian agency, one with the UN human rights office and the Unicef representative in the country.

The statement did not give details of their alleged interference.

UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, this week told The Associated Press (AP) that the crisis in Ethiopia was a “stain on our conscience” as children and others starved to death in the Tigray region under what the organisation has called a de facto government blockade.

It was one of the most sharply worded criticisms yet of the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade after nearly a year of war in the country.

Memories of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, which killed some one million people and whose images shocked the world, were vivid in his mind, “and we fervently hope is not happening at present”, Mr Griffiths said.

Last week, the AP – citing witness accounts and internal documents – reported the first starvation deaths since Ethiopia’s government imposed the blockade in June.

Earlier, Ethiopia’s government suspended the operations of two major international aid groups — Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Committee — accusing them of spreading “misinformation” about the war.

The UN officials declared persona non grata by Ethiopia’s government include UN deputy humanitarian co-ordinator in the country Grant Leaity and Unicef representative Adele Khodr.

For months, humanitarian workers have been increasingly hesitant to speak openly about the government’s blockade of Tigray for fear of losing access to the region. But the lack of fuel and other supplies has left many without the means to help as some people starve.

“They’ve got their fists around our throats with white knuckles strangling us,” one humanitarian worker told the AP this week.

“They just let us gasp from time to time so we don’t die.”