Man appears in court charged with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

Man appears in court charged with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park on her way to meet a friend in Kidbrooke, south-east London on September 17 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 12:37
Henry Vaughan and Josh Payne, PA

A man charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has been remanded in custody after his first court appearance.

Delivery driver Koci Selamaj, 36, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of the 28-year-old in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on September 17.

Selamaj, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and grey jogging bottoms.

He was asked to confirm his name, address and date of birth by the legal advisor.

Following the proceedings through an Albanian interpreter, Selamaj looked straight ahead during the brief hearing.

After being asked for an indication of plea by District Judge Dennis Brennan, Selamaj’s solicitor Aidan Harvey said the 36-year-old intended to plead not guilty.

Ms Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park on her way to meet a friend.

Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

District Judge Denis Brennan remanded Selamaj in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

More in this section

Extremist views widespread in Englands classrooms, say teachers One in ten secondary school pupils with Covid-19 suffered ongoing symptoms, figures suggest
China Airshow China to unveil military drones and moon rocket at air show
Europe Coalition Building German legislators hold first meeting following election
Kidbrooke#Violence against womenPlace: UKPlace: London
France Greece

France to provide Greece with three warships under defence deal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 25, 2021

  • 3
  • 7
  • 11
  • 28
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices