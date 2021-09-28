Lava from Spanish island volcano quickens pace towards sea

Lava flowing from an erupting volcano on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands has picked up pace on its way to the sea and is now within about 2,600ft (800 metres) of the shoreline, officials said.

While one of the two rivers of lava on the island has slowed down, the other is hotter and more fluid and is bearing down on the small town of Todoque, forcing evacuations, the Canary Islands emergency volcano response department said.