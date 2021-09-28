Campaigners welcome South Korean president’s move on dog meat consumption

Campaigners welcome South Korean president’s move on dog meat consumption
A member of the Korea Association for Animal Protection wearing a mask of South Korean President Moon Jae-in protests against the eating of dog meat (Kim Sun-ung/Newsis via AP)
Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 09:37
Associated Press Reporter

Animal rights groups have welcomed the South Korean president’s offer to look into banning consumption of dog meat.

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

Restaurants that serve it are a dwindling business as younger people find dog meat a less appetising dining option but some people oppose a ban as a surrender to Western pressure.

During a meeting with his prime minister on Monday, President Moon Jae-in asked “if it’s time to carefully consider” a ban, according to his office.

We actively welcome President Moon Jae-in’s comments instructing a review of the dog meat consumption ban and hope there would be substantial progress on that

Animal rights groups

A few activists gathered in central Seoul on Tuesday to call for the government and parliament to work out steps to officially prohibit dog meat consumption.

They placed a big placard on the street that reads “Legislate law banning the slaughters of dogs and cats!”.

“We actively welcome President Moon Jae-in’s comments instructing a review of the dog meat consumption ban and hope there would be substantial progress on that,” animal rights organisations said in a joint statement.

Activists later visited Mr Moon’s presidential office and parliament to convey their calls for swift action to ban dog meat consumption, said Lee Won Bok, head of the Korea Association of Animal Protection.

A public survey in 2018 indicated about 80% of South Koreans had not eaten dog meat in the previous year.

Some older people believe that dog meat enhances sexual stamina.

