Man arrested on suspicion of Sabina Nessa murder

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect had been detained at around 3am on Sunday morning and is being held in police custody
Man arrested on suspicion of Sabina Nessa murder
Tributes left for Sabina Nessa at Pegler Square in Kidbrooke, south London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 08:27
PA Reporters

Detectives investigating the murder of school teacher Sabina Nessa in south-east London have arrested a 38-year-old man in East Sussex.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect had been detained at around 3am on Sunday morning and is being held in police custody.

On Thursday evening, investigators released CCTV images of a man they urgently wished to speak to, and one of a silver car they believed he had access to.

It is unclear if the man they sought is the man arrested.

A vigil was held in memory of Sabina Nessa on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Ms Nessa had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, on September 17.

Her body was discovered by a member of the public the next day, having been hidden under a pile of leaves, it was reported.

Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of her murder but were subsequently released under investigation.

More in this section

At least three dead after Amtrak train derails in Montana At least three dead after Amtrak train derails in Montana
Lorry driver shortage Temporary UK visas will be given to 10,500 foreign workers to keep Christmas on track
Channel 4 Privatisation Channel 4 and More 4 off air due to ‘technical problem’
KidbrookePlace: UKPlace: LondonPlace: South East
Germany Election

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 25, 2021

  • 3
  • 7
  • 11
  • 28
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices