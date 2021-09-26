Man arrested on suspicion of Sabina Nessa murder

Detectives investigating the murder of school teacher Sabina Nessa in south-east London have arrested a 38-year-old man in East Sussex.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect had been detained at around 3am on Sunday morning and is being held in police custody.

On Thursday evening, investigators released CCTV images of a man they urgently wished to speak to, and one of a silver car they believed he had access to.

It is unclear if the man they sought is the man arrested.

A vigil was held in memory of Sabina Nessa on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Ms Nessa had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, on September 17.

Her body was discovered by a member of the public the next day, having been hidden under a pile of leaves, it was reported.

Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of her murder but were subsequently released under investigation.