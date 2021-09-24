Crime gang suspect shot dead by attackers dressed as lawyers in Indian courtroom

Crime gang suspect shot dead by attackers dressed as lawyers in Indian courtroom
A policeman stands guard outside a courtroom where a crime suspect was fatally shot in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Two assailants in lawyers’ black coats opened fire in a courtroom in the Indian capital on Friday, killing a notorious crime suspect before being fatally shot by police officers, authorities said. The shooting took place as Jitendra Gogi, who was facing murder and extortion charges, entered the courtroom. (AP Photo)
Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 14:21
Associated Press reporters

A notorious crime suspect has been shot dead after two assailants in lawyers’ outfits opened fire in a courtroom in the Indian capital, authorities said.

The shooting took place as Jitendra Gogi entered the courtroom in New Delhi to face murder and extortion charges.

New Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said officers escorting Gogi acted swiftly and killed the assailants, who were believed to be from a rival gang.

It was not clear how they managed to bring in weapons.

With most proceedings held virtually because of coronavirus restrictions, very few people were in the courtroom at the time of the shooting, said lawyer Satyanarayan Sharma, who was at the court for a different case.

He criticised a security lapse and demanded a thorough investigation.

The assailants were waiting for Gogi to arrive, he said.

Indian media reports said Gogi, 30, was allegedly involved in a series of murders, extortion, violent robbery and carjacking cases.

More in this section

Sabina Nessa death Sabina Nessa murder probe police seek man in CCTV images
Carles Puigdemont speech Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont due in court in Italy for Spain extradition bid
Lebanon France and Germany nominate WHO chief Tedros for a second term
shootingPlace: International
Germany Climate Protests

Thunberg joins climate rally in Germany amid worldwide demonstrations

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 16
  • 21
  • 36
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices