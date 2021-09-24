Vigil to be held for murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

Sabina, 28, had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home last Friday when she was fatally attacked
Sabina Nessa is thought to have been murdered as she made her way to meet a friend at a pub, police said. 

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 07:54
Helen William and Caitlín Griffin

A vigil will be held to remember a primary school teacher killed in a London park.

A member of the public found the body of Sabina Nessa in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on Saturday after what police have described as a “shocking murder”.

Ms Nessa, 28, had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home last Friday, a journey that should have taken just five minutes, when she was fatally attacked.

Floral tributes at Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south London, near to the scene where the body of Sabina Nessa was found. Picture: PA
One of Sabina's sisters said on Twitter "never in my life did I or my sisters or my mum or dad think this could happen to us."

Ms Nessa’s cousin Zubel Ahmed remembered her as a “beautiful soul” who loved teaching. He also told the BBC that she “was the most caring person – kindest, sweetest girl you could meet.”

The Depot bar in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village where Sabina Nessa was due to meet a friend on Friday.
Reclaim the Streets, a campaign group involved in organising the vigil for Ms Nessa, said it is “angry and heartbroken” about her murder.

The Metropolitan Police said a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Ms Nessa’s murder.

The suspect was arrested at an address in Lewisham on Thursday and is being questioned in custody.

It is the second arrest Scotland Yard has made in connection with the attack.

On Saturday, detectives arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder. He was then released under further investigation.

Police want to speak to this man (Met Police/PA)

The force also issued CCTV images on Thursday of another man they want to speak to.

The images show the man walking in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, on the evening Ms Nessa was attacked, while a separate image shows a silver vehicle they believe he has access to.

Police officers by floral tributes at Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south London, near to the scene where the body of Sabina Nessa was found.
Investigators said they urgently want to speak to the man and are asking anyone who recognises him or the vehicle to contact them immediately.

Her death comes after the public outrage and protests over the abduction and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard as she walked home alone in south London in March.

Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa


