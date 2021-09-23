England’s chief medical officer and key workers honoured in ‘superhero’ charity raft race

England’s chief medical officer and key workers honoured in ‘superhero’ charity raft race

Participants in the Thames Water Raft Race sailing down the River Thames near Reading Berkshire, to raise money for charity WaterAid.

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 21:40
Alistair Mason, PA

Rowers dressed as superheroes and the UK's key workers were seen guiding their homemade rafts down the river Thames as a charity boat race made its return this year.

The Thames Water Raft Race, which has been running for more than two decades, was cancelled last year because of Covid-19.

This year's event is a superhero theme in honour of the keyworkers who supported the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the cancellation of last year's race.
This year's event is a superhero theme in honour of the keyworkers who supported the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the cancellation of last year's race.

But it returned on Thursday as Thames Water staff wearing fancy dress took to the water in Reading to raise money for the Water Aid charity.

In honour of the work done by key workers during the pandemic, the theme for the day was superheroes.

Batman and Wonder Woman were among those taking part (Steve Parsons/PA)

Some took the theme literally with Batman and Wonder Woman among those seen participating.

Others donned medical scrubs or masks of Tom Moore, while one team wore T-shirts featuring a picture of England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the caption: “Next slide please.”

The event has been taking place for more than two decades (Steve Parsons/PA)

Through a partnership with Water Aid, employees have raised more than £1.3 million to improve access to clean water for disadvantaged communities in Malawi as part of their recent Thames Loves Malawi project.

In total the company has donated more than £40 million to Water Aid since the charity was founded in 1981, Thames Water said.

Read More

Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa

More in this section

Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa
Ministers visit Afghanistan UK government paid compensation for 289 civilian deaths in Afghanistan, analysis shows
Kosovo Serbia Tensions Serbian troops on alert on Kosovo border as tensions mount
RaftPlace: UKPlace: South East
UN General Assembly

African leaders demand UN help to access Covid vaccines

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 16
  • 21
  • 36
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices