Death toll in Mexico City landslide rises to four

Death toll in Mexico City landslide rises to four
Boulders and debris that plunged from a mountainside rest atop homes in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 15:35
Associated Press reporters

Rescue teams searching at a landslide near Mexico City have found two more bodies, bringing the death toll to four.

They announced they had found the bodies of a woman, 22, and her five-year-old son.

The landslide earlier this month brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside in a low-income neighbourhood just north of Mexico City.

The 11-day search operation was complicated by the sheer size of the rocks that cleaved from the peak known as Chiquihuite. The narrow paths of the neighbourhood are largely inaccessible to heavy machinery and the exposed mountain face looming above is unstable.

The landslide in the suburb of Tlalnepantla followed days of heavy rain in central Mexico and a magnitude 7.0 earthquake centered in Acapulco that swayed buildings 200 miles away in the capital.

Mexico State Governor Alfredo del Mazo said it is likely both factors contributed to the slide.

More in this section

UN health agency sets a higher and tougher bar for air quality
Huge cavity in space sheds new light on how stars form Huge cavity in space sheds new light on how stars form
Netherlands Ethnic Profiling Dutch activists lose ethnic profiling case but vow to appeal
LandslidePlace: International
France US Submarines

Macron expects ‘clarifications’ from Biden in submarine row

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 18, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 24
  • 37
  • 44
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices