Eight dead after gunman opens fire at Russian university

Eight dead after gunman opens fire at Russian university
People stand behind the fence near the Perm State University with the a Posguardia (National Guardia) on the left, in Perm, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at list five people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 11:01
AP Reporters

A gunman has opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 24 wounded, officials said.

The gunman was detained after the shooting at Perm State University, according to the Interior Ministry. There was no immediate information on his identity or possible motive.

Students and staff locked themselves in rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying some students jumped out of windows during the attack.

Students outside Perm State University (AP)

The university, which has 12,000 students, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting.

The city of Perm is about 700 miles east of Moscow with a population of around a million people.

The perpetrator used a gun designed to fire non-lethal rubber or plastic projectiles, the university press service said. Such weapons can be modified to fire other ammunition.

State news agency RIA-Novosti cited local officials as saying the gunman owned the weapon legally.

The Health Ministry said 24 people were hurt — 19 from bullet wounds. It was not clear how the others were injured.

In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers.

More in this section

Switzerland UN Afghanistan UN chief warns China and US to avoid another Cold War
Pro-Kremlin party looks set to retain majority in Russian parliament Pro-Kremlin party looks set to retain majority in Russian parliament
Spain Volcano 5,000 evacuated as lava from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea
shootingPlace: International
Haiti US Deported

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 18, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 24
  • 37
  • 44
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices