Fire breaks out at Greek migrant camp and forces evacuation

Fire breaks out at Greek migrant camp and forces evacuation
Fire burns makeshift tents outside the perimeter of the overcrowded refugee camp (Michael Svarnias/AP)
Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 22:39
Associated Press Reporter

A fire has broken out at a soon-to-be-closed migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos, forcing its evacuation.

No injuries or major damage were reported.

Authorities said the fire started in some abandoned buildings inside the camp and had been brought under control.

The evacuation of the 550 migrants to an empty plot near the camp’s entrance was under way.

A view of the new multi-purpose reception and identification migrant centre (Michael Svarnias/AP)

Ten unaccompanied minors were to be moved overnight to a new facility on the island.

The transfer of all the migrants to the new 43 million euro facility had been scheduled to begin on Monday and be completed by Wednesday.

The existing camp once housed up to 7,500 migrants in squalid conditions, as Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis admitted on Saturday when he opened the new camp.

More in this section

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained Husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has ‘positive’ talk with Truss
Russia Election Early results in Russian election suggest lead for pro-Putin party
Yemen International condemnation of executions carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
migrantsPlace: International
Spain Volcano

Lava destroys homes as volcano on Spanish Atlantic island erupts

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 18, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 24
  • 37
  • 44
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices