India gives 25m vaccine doses in drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday

India gives 25m vaccine doses in drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive by the municipal corporation at a bus stand in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 08:50
Associated Press reporters

India has administered 25 million doses during a special Covid-19 vaccination drive organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The campaign took place on Friday as he turned 71, and the Health Ministry said the drive had raised India’s overall vaccinations to more than 790 million.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya called the feat “a golden chapter… written in the history of the country and the world”.

Narendra Modi (Victoria Jones/PA)

Only China has administered more vaccines. The Chinese government said this week it had given more than 2.16 billion jabs and a billion Chinese people were fully vaccinated.

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, has given at least one dose to more than 62% of eligible adults and two doses to about 21%.

Health ministry officials say they plan to administer more than a billion by mid-October.

India has reported more than 33 million coronavirus cases and 444,529 deaths, and is recording over 30,000 new cases a day.

More in this section

Robert Durst Murder Trial New York millionaire Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder
Germany France Poland France recalls ambassadors to US and Australia over submarine deal
Italy Israel Survivor Custody Grandfather defends taking boy from cable car crash to Israel
CoronavirusIndiaPlace: International
Algeria Obit Bouteflika

Former Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

  • 1
  • 2
  • 9
  • 13
  • 21
  • 34
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices