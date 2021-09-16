UK government to bring back imperial measures and crowns on pint glasses

The move came as Brexit minister David Frost set out plans to ditch Brussels’ rules and claimed “gloom-mongers” have been proved wrong following the UK’s departure from the EU
UK government to bring back imperial measures and crowns on pint glasses
Lord Frost intends to oversee a ‘bonfire’ of legacy EU laws (Aaron Chown/PA)
Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 22:01
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Ministers in the UK have set out plans for the return of the crown stamp on pint glasses and pledged to review a ban on marking and selling products in imperial units.

The move came as Brexit minister David Frost set out plans to ditch Brussels’ rules and claimed “gloom-mongers” have been proved wrong following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

The British government intends to review the content of retained EU law – which was preserved in UK law for continuity after the transition period ended in December 2020.

Mr Frost’s comments came despite ongoing uncertainty over Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements and shortages in shops across the UK, which critics say Brexit has exacerbated.

The minister told peers: “A lot of things haven’t happened that the gloom-mongers said would happen and I don’t think are going to happen.”

He said, “this economy and this country is prospering vastly already under the arrangements that we are putting in place” adding: “High standards need to reflect the context we are operating in.

“I am sure there will be change, but don’t believe those changes will result in regression of standards.”

He said the purpose of the reforms was to “improve the productivity of the UK by putting in place regulations that are tailored to our conditions”.

Measures include permitting the voluntary printing of the crown stamp on pint glasses and reviewing the EU ban on markings and sales in pounds and ounces – with legislation “in due course”.

Other reforms include introducing digital driving licences, test certificates and MOT processes.

Shareholders will be able to have digital certificates instead of paper ones and regulations governing clinical trials and medical devices will be changed.

Mr Frost insisted: “We are a high standards country. That doesn’t mean we don’t intend to change them. The world moves on.

“High standards need to reflect the context we are operating in.

“I am sure there will be change, but don’t believe those changes will result in regression of standards.”

In the Commons, the shadow international trade secretary, Emily Thornberry, was scathing about what she sarcastically described as “the marvellous Brexit deal which is working so well at present”.

She said the country “faces continuing shortages of staff and supplies exacerbated by the Government’s Brexit deal, while businesses across the country face mounting loses in trade with Europe”.

In Northern Ireland people “remain stuck in limbo as the Government refuses to implement the Brexit deal that they negotiated,” she said.

“Into all of that along comes the new Paymaster General to talk about all the wonderful opportunities that await us because of the marvellous Brexit deal which is working so well at present.”

Read More

California forest fires threaten world’s largest trees

More in this section

Smallville actress begins three-year jail term in sex slaves cult case Smallville actress begins three-year jail term in sex slaves cult case
Three dead and dozens injured in earthquake in southwest China Three dead and dozens injured in earthquake in southwest China
Faroe Islands government to review hunt rules after dolphin slaughter Faroe Islands government to review hunt rules after dolphin slaughter
Brexit#Northern Ireland#BrexitPlace: UK
Western Wildfires

California forest fires threaten world’s largest trees

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

  • 1
  • 2
  • 9
  • 13
  • 21
  • 34
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices