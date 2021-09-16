December trial for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka on motoring charges

December trial for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka on motoring charges

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Danny Lawson/PA)

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 16:20
Pat Hurst, PA

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka will go on trial on motoring matters in December.

The 23-year-old last month pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, without a licence and without insurance after being stopped by police on June 23 in Manchester.

The footballer is currently still allowed to drive as his ban was “set aside” until the trial later this year.

His lawyer told Manchester Magistrates’ Court the player did not know he was banned when he was stopped.

Just days before, on June 18, Leeds Magistrates’ Court had disqualified him for six months after he failed to provide the details of the driver from a speeding offence in Yorkshire in September of 2020.

His lawyers say the letters went to his old address in Croydon, south London.

Wan-Bissaka signed for Manchester United from Crystal Palace in a £45 million deal in July 2019.

Shaun Draycott, defending, told the court in Manchester: “When Mr Wan-Bissaka drove on June 23 he did so in complete ignorance of the fact of disqualification.”

Wan-Bissaka was excused attendance in court for Thursday’s hearing.

District Judge Bernard Begley set a trial date of December 20 at Manchester Magistrates’ Court when Wan-Bissaka will give evidence in person to explain why he failed to provide the driver’s details for the speeding offence in Yorkshire.

He will then be sentenced for the driving while disqualified offence in Manchester.

