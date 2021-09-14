Vladimir Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among close contacts

Vladimir Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among close contacts
Vladimir Putin (AP)
Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 11:01
AP Reporters

Russian president Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin has said.

The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Mr Putin’s phone call with Tajik president Emomali Rahmon.

Mr Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V – receiving his second jab in April.

Mr Putin met Syrian president Bashar Assad on Monday (AP)

On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events.

He met with the Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and also met Syrian president Bashar Assad.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Mr Putin is “absolutely healthy”, but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus.

Mr Putin watches the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus (Pool/AP)

He did not clarify for how long Mr Putin would remain in self-isolation, but assured that the president will continue working as usual.

Asked if Mr Putin tested negative for the virus, Mr Peskov said: “Of course, yes.”

Mr Peskov did not say who among Mr Putin’s contacts were infected, saying only that there were several cases.

More in this section

Norway Elections Labour leader poised to become Norway’s new prime minister
Spain Wildfire Rainfall helps firefighters control inferno in southern Spain
Amazon Palm Concert Ticket Amazon brings palm-swiping technology to concert venue
putinplace: international
Greece Israel Plane

Greek authorities probe plane crash that killed witness in Netanyahu trial

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 11, 2021

  • 20
  • 23
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices