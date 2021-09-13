Andrew Neil steps down as chairman of GB News

The channel said he will continue to contribute as a regular guest commentator
Andrew Neil has stepped down from his roles as the chairman and host of a prime time show on GB News, it has been confirmed.

The journalist and broadcaster, 72, has been absent from the fledgling channel since announcing a break two weeks into its launch.

Andrew Neil (GB News/PA)

He said: “I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts.

“Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back.”

He added: “I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters.”

A statement from GB News said: “Andrew is without doubt one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country.

“GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice and we wish him well.”

GB News began broadcasting in June, promising to offer an alternative to news providers such as the BBC and Sky News.

Neil, formerly one of the BBC’s veteran political interviewers, was hired to lead the channel’s evening line-up with a primetime news and interview programme.

He announced a break two weeks into the launch, but later said on Twitter that the channel was “finding its feet” and had a “great future” ahead of it.

The move came as presenter Guto Harri quit the channel following a row over him taking the knee during a debate on the racism directed towards England football players.

The channel’s director of news and programmes, John McAndrew, was also said to have stepped down.

