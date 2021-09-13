Students return to Italian classrooms with teachers required to have green pass

A teacher and students wear face masks during a lesson, at the Isacco Newton high school, in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 15:00
Some four million students in Italy have returned to the classroom after summer break, with the Italian government determined to avoid any replay of remote learning.

Schools in 10 of the nation’s 20 regions began the academic year on Monday.

Students in the Alpine Alto Adige region started classes last week, and other regions, including Campania in the Naples area, begin the school year later this week.

Italian students in the last 18 months have seen relatively little in-classroom time.

Starting this month, all teachers and administrative staff must have a green pass.

(PA Graphics)

That means they received at least one vaccine dose, have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months or tested negative for the virus in the previous 48 hours.

The country’s education minister Patrizio Bianchi says school reopening went smoothly on Monday, with 93% of teachers presenting green passes, and some others provided certification that they cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.

One critical area is transport.

Many regions and cities have warned there are not enough buses, including local public transport, to avoid crowding during the trips to and from school.

