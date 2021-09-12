Women can study in gender-segregated lessons wearing Islamic dress, Taliban say

Women stand inside an auditorium at Kabul University’s education centre during a demonstration (Felipe Diana/AP)
Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 08:51
Associated Press Reporter

The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference on Sunday.

Girls prepare for class at a school in Kabul (Felipe Diana/AP)

It came several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.

Mr Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab but did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or also mandatory face coverings.

